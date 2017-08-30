Azadi Train gets warm welcome in Dadu, Larkana

LARKANA Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train

entertained thousands of people at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Rahdan and

Larkana railway stations.

A large number of people were present at all the railway

stations to warmly welcome Azadi Train and get an glimpse of

beautifully decorated train carrying history and culture all

together.

A large number of students and families also witnessed at

railway stations taking selfies with cultural floats.

The visitors also carrying national flags and banners

welcoming Azadi train.

Local people highly appreciated the government decision to

extend the train tour to Dadu and Larkana.

During short stays at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Radhan and

Larkana, Azadi Train attracted a large number of people specially

students and families. The visitors took keen interest in the

cultural floats and galleries of Azadi Train.

Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Islamabad

Margalla railway station and successfully completed countrywide tour

from Khyber to Karachi.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told APP that the

train earned unprecedented applause and appreciation from all

segment of society and decided to extend the tour to also entertain

people Dadu, Larkana, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and others stations.

He said that the enthusiasm and spirit of general public was

tremendous and attracted attention of all cities and towns across

the country.

Azadi train late night arrived in Jacobabad and early morning

resumed its journey to new cities including Kashmor, Dera Ghazi Khan

and Kot Addu.

During short stays at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Radhan and

Larkana, Azadi Train attracted a large number of people specially

students and families.

The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats and

galleries of Azadi Train.