Australian Envoy felicitates on Eid

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson has felicitated the Muslims for the forthcoming Eid festival.

In her Eid message, she said, “My best wishes to everyone celebrating

Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan, in Australia and across the world.”

“Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion that allows us to reflect on the

lessons of giving, charity and tolerance. These shared values are reflected in the generosity that Muslims all over the world including the Pakistani and Muslim community in Australia have shown over the years.”

“Australian Muslims play an important role in strengthening the diverse

social fabric of Australia – making it a truly harmonious multicultural society.”