Atal Behari Vajpayee was man of peace: Ali Zafar

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Friday said Atal Behari Vajpayee was a man of peace and for the Indian people, he was a sagacious and visionary leader and the people of Pakistan indeed respected such persons.

Talking to mediamen here after attending final rites of Atal Behari Vajpayee, he said, “This is a very somber occasion. I am here to offer condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr Vajpayee, the Government and people of India on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan and to share in their grief.”

He said he believed in making SAARC a vehicle for effective progress and development of the region. “He will be missed, we believe that our two countries should move forward to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully through dialogue. We hope there will be systemic engagement and structured dialogue.”

“I came to share the sentiments of the Pakistani people and I hope there will be different opportunities for future discussions but I have a flight to catch now. I shall leave you with the memory of Mr Vajpayee’s own words,” the minister said.

He quoted Vajpayee as saying India and Pakistan were neighbors and had to live together and both countries should avoid war for the sake of future generations.