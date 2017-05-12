Asif terms PM’s visit along with four CMs rare show of unity

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and
Power and Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said Prime
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China along with four chief
ministers was historical and rare show of unity for
development and national cause.
In his twitter message, the minister said the Prime
Minister was leading Pakistani delegation to China comprising
all four chief ministers and federal ministers to participate
in a two-day, “One Built, One Road Forum” which aimed at regional
development through win-win cooperation.
Asif said that the 200 million Pakistanis needed this
kind of unity among the ranks.
He said that Pakistan needed such kind of bonds on eternal basis for
development and national cause.
