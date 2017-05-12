Asif terms PM’s visit along with four CMs rare show of unity

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and

Power and Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said Prime

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China along with four chief

ministers was historical and rare show of unity for

development and national cause.

In his twitter message, the minister said the Prime

Minister was leading Pakistani delegation to China comprising

all four chief ministers and federal ministers to participate

in a two-day, “One Built, One Road Forum” which aimed at regional

development through win-win cooperation.

Asif said that the 200 million Pakistanis needed this

kind of unity among the ranks.

He said that Pakistan needed such kind of bonds on eternal basis for

development and national cause.