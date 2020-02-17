Asad, Suri condemn Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast near Quetta Press Club at Quetta and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker termed it a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism. They said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the country.

They said that such shameful acts could not deter the government from its firm resolve to fight against terrorism. They were confident that the culprits involved in such activities will not be spared and will be brought to justice.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyrs in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of injured.