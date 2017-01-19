Army will continue support to government institutions in consolidating budding peace in Karachi

RAWALPINDI Jan 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Thursday lauded operations by Rangers and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Karachi saying that army would continue to support government institutions to consolidate the budding peace.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the COAS visited Karachi.

He laid a wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and offered fateha for the martyrs.

The COAS was given detailed briefing at Corps and Rangers headquarters.

He lauded operations by Rangers with LEAs, which have restored

normalcy in Karachi, significantly reducing terrorism, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The COAS reiterated, “Efforts to consolidate budding peace in the city would continue unabated.

Army as a state institution would continue to give full support to all government institutions involved in Karachi Operation particularly Sindh police and civil administration.”

While interacting with soldiers and officers, he appreciated their courage and resolve to rid the city of the terrorists and criminals.

COAS paid tribute to the people of Karachi for their support to the security forces.

Later, business community of Karachi interacted with COAS at Corps HQ.

The COAS reassured that businesses and investment in Karachi will continue to benefit from improving law and order and should, in turn, ensure national and social obligations.

Earlier on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, Commander 5 Corps.