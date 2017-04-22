APPAC to work with civil society to promote national cause

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): President of American-Pakistani
Public Affairs Committee (APPAC)Dr Ijaz Ahmad and its another
senior member Ajmal Chaudhdary held detailed meetings with the
representatives of civil society.
During their visit to Islamabad, Lahore, they briefed
them about the recently formed APPAC’s vision and mission,
according to a news release on Saturday
The meetings were held among others with senior lawyer
S.M. Zafar, Dr. Aijaz Hassan Qurash, chief editor Urdu digest,
renowned journalists Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Suhail Waraich,
Usman Shahmi, Hafeez Ullah Niazi and Hussain Paracha (columnists
daily Jang), Umer Shami, secretary general APNS and Khalid
Irshad Soofi, executive director Karwan-e-ilm Foundation and
some businessmen.
They acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Pakistani
community living in US to project the national cause.
Dr. Ijaz said during his meeting with Karwan-e-Ilm
Foundation, he assured them their support helping poor
students who get maximum scores in exams but they can’t
afford medical college or other professional schools.
APPAC was formed with the mission dispelling certain
miss-perceptions about Pakistan, particularly its role
against terrorism and extremism.
It will work to elevate the status of the Pakistanis
in US, and to bring them into mainstream of politics. The
APPAC’s representatives have already started a dialogue
process to highlight Pakistan’s peaceful role in the
comity of the nations.
Dr. Ijaz Ahmad said they will be approaching democrats
and republicans in US to convince them on their point of view
that Pakistan being the worst victim of terrorism, could never
be the part of any move that harms peace and tranquility in
any manner whatsoever.
And at the same time to encourages Pakistani-Americans
to participate fully in the local political process to make
their voice effective in serving the national interest.
Dr. Ijaz vowed that they will mobilize Pakistani community
and make them a force in the socio-political systems to work for
better relations between Pakistan and US.
APPAC to work with civil society to promote national cause
ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): President of American-Pakistani