Ameer Muqam urges Imran Khan to focus on KP’s development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ameer Muqam

has urged PTI Chief Imran Khan to focus on development of KP instead of pointing fingers

at others.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed serious concerns over lack of health

facilities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said no burn center was established during the four year PTI-led

government.

Ameer Muqam further said PML-N would sweep the next elections on the basis of its

performance.