ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ameer Muqam
has urged PTI Chief Imran Khan to focus on development of KP instead of pointing fingers
at others.
Talking to a private news channel, he expressed serious concerns over lack of health
facilities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said no burn center was established during the four year PTI-led
government.
Ameer Muqam further said PML-N would sweep the next elections on the basis of its
performance.
Ameer Muqam urges Imran Khan to focus on KP’s development
ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ameer Muqam