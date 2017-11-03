Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry meets Chairman Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, met with Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, at Capitol Hill.

Pakistan embassy in Washingron DC said here Friday that Senator Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Ambassador Chaudhry briefed the Senator about Pakistan’s successes in the fight against militancy and extremism. As a result of Pakistan’s comprehensive counterterrorism operations, the Ambassador said, Pakistan’s security situation had markedly improved. The economy was resurging and foreign investor interest, including from corporate America, was high.

While Pakistan and the United States had made great progress in degrading the terrorist threat in Afghanistan, he said it is vital that Pakistan and the United States continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Senator Johnson appreciated the briefing, and echoed the Ambassador’s sentiments on the importance of sustained cooperation between Pakistan and the United States to the achievement of their common goals.