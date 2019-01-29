All resources to be utilized to resolve masses’ problems: CM

FAISALABAD, Jan 29 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems of masses.Taking to the media after holding a detailed meeting with elected representatives of Toba Tek Singh along with Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Punjab, he said that he was visiting every division, district and Tehsil of the province to sort out the issues being confronted by the masses.

He said the structural and policy related issue were being discussed at grass roots level to bring improvements in education, health and other sectors.