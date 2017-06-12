AJK Budget session on June 15

MIRPUR (AJK), June 12 (APP): President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has summoned the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on June 15, wherein the its budget for next financial year of 2017-18 will be presented.

AJK minister for finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi will present the development and non-development budget of AJK for the new financial year of 2017-18 in the house, officially announced on Monday.

According to the schedule, announced by the AJK legislative assembly, there would be break from June 16 to 18.

The budget session will resume from June 19 to 21 to debate on the reviewed budget for the current fiscal year besides the estimated (development and non-development) budget for new financial year (2017-18), it said.