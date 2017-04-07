Aizaz highlights SECP role in promotion of investment

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Pakistan ambassador to United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry highlighting the role of SECP said it helps in the promotion of trade and investment prudently.

According to a message recieved here Friday from Washington DC,

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said this warmly welcoming the delegation of SECP at Embassy of Pakistan.

Role of SECP is of crucial importance in promoting trade & investment in

Pakistan.

Ambassador Chaudhry further said that present government in Pakistan attaches great importance to mutually beneficial trade & investment relations between Pakistan and the US.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry remarked that SECP plays an important

regulatory role with reference to the Capital Investment Market in Pakistan.