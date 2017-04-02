AIOU announces April 7 as last date for admissions

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

has announced that April 7 will be the last date for admission in

its various academic programmes.

There has been overwhelming students’ response taking

admission in AIOU for spring 2017 semester, therefore the

admission’s plan was rescheduled and the students were allowed to

submit their admission forms by the end of this week.

According to the Director Admission, there were a big number

of students who collected prospectus for the admission this time, as

compared to the correspondent period last year, said a news release

on Sunday.

The ratio of fresh students taking admission is highly

encouraging, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while

presiding over a meeting that held here to review the admission

process.

It was noted that the retention rate of continuing students

also went up. Keeping in view the students’ interest, the Vice

Chancellor had extended the last date of admission till April 7 with

nominal late fee.

There has been considerable rush of aspiring students in the

recent days at the University’s regional and coordinating offices

across the country, seeking admissions.

Interest being shown by the students continuing their study

through the distance learning system is highly remarkable, Dr.

Shahid Siddiqui said and adding, it also reflects the growing trust of

the people in the University’s learning system that was further

improved through smart use of new technology and better management.

The University has recently taken various measures for

facilitating the students in the admission process.

The University has also announced that overseas Pakistanis

could submit their online application for taking admission in their

desired University’s academic programmes by the stipulated date.

It was providing online study material and arranging

examination facilities in their respective countries.

The University has accordingly set its admission-schedule for

overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,

Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, the University has decided to hold final exams of

its teachers’ training programs from April 21 for Semester Autumn,

2016, it was announced here on Saturday.

The programmes include: ATTC, PTC, CT and B.Ed. Roll Number

slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their

postal address. The same along with date-sheet have been placed at

the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk as well.

About 850 exam centers have been set up across the country to

facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their

residence or work place.

The students who have not received their Roll Nos. slips so

far have been advised to contact their respective Regional Office or

Examinations Department in Islamabad for issuance of duplicate slip.