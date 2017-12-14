6,700 Rohingya killed in one month in Myanmar attacks: Doctors

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (APP):Doctors Without Borders, an international medical aid group, says at least 6,700 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority group were killed in state-sponsored violence in Myanmar in a period of one month only, beginning on August 25.

The announcement was made by Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, on Thursday.

“At least 6,700 Rohingya, in the most conservative estimations, are estimated to have been killed, including at least 730 children below the age of five years,” the aid group said.