HEC to get Rs 35662.801 mln for higher education during FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has allocated Rs 35662.801 million for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for Fiscal Year 2017-18 in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

According to budgetary document released here Friday, a total amount of Rs 9188.651 million has been earmarked for the new schemes of the HEC, while Rs 26474.150 million would be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The allocated amount for the new important schemes included

Development of Academic and Research Infrastructure of University of

Gwadar, with total funding of Rs 200 million, while Rs 400 million

has been earmarked for Establishment of National Science & Technology

Park (NSTP) at Central Campus NUST(Public Private Partnership). An amount

of Rs 240 million has been allocated for the establishments of sub-campuses

of public sector universities at district level (Phase-II).

Rs 300 million has also been allocated for the establishment of university campus of CIIT, Kala Shah Kaku.

The ongoing schemes of the HEC included establishment of Women

University Multan for which Rs 339 million has been earmarked, while Rs

300 million would be spent on the provision of higher education opportunities

for students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II_, Rs 1736 million allocated for

establishment of sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level.

A sum of Rs 550 million has been earmarked for the Fulbright Scholarships Support Program of HEC-USAID Phase-2, while Rs 527 million has been allocated for Pak-USAID Merit and Need Based Scholarship Program (Phase-II).

A sum of Rs 350 mln would be spent on Ph.D scholarship program under

Pak-US Knowledge Corridor(Phase-I) while an amount of Rs 384 mln would be utilized for the Strengthening & Upgradation of the Universities of backward areas.