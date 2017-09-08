52nd anniversary of Pakistan Navy Day celebrated

KARACHI, Sept 8 (APP): The 8th of September was celebrated
as `Pakistan Navy Day’ to commemorate Pakistan Navy’s stunning
performance against a much bigger enemy during 1965 War.
A PN statement here on Friday said that daring raid by
Pakistan Navy Warships on Dwarka and bottling up of entire Indian
Navy Fleet by PN Submarine Ghazi are the glorious reminiscence of
the day.
It said that in order to commemorate this day and to pay
tributes to our Shuhada and Ghazis whose sacrifices and gallant
acts instill in us renewed spirit and unabating resolve, Pakistan
Navy arranged an impressive Four Dimensional demonstration of
naval capabilities at PNS Qasim, Manora Karachi.
Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, was the
chief guest on the occasion. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral
Muhammad Zakaullah was also present.
The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their
capabilities included Fly past by Pak Navy Aviation assets,
Search and Rescue operation drills by PN Helicopters, Para jumps,
Frogman attack, Vessel Board Search and Seizure Operation and
Fast Boat Recovery etc.
Beach Assault drills were performed by Pakistan Navy Special
Operation Forces comprising Pak Marines and Special Service Group
(Navy).
Pakistan Navy Frigate, Submarine, and Missile boats were
also part of the demonstration.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highlighted
Pakistan Navy’s heroic performance during 1965 war with reverence
and pride, and expressed his satisfaction at the level of
Pakistan Navy’s competence and capabilities displayed during the
demonstration.
He further said that government of Pakistan accords due
priority to the defence needs of the country in general and gives
importance to advancement and strengthening of Pakistan Navy in
particular.
A large number of Civil and Military dignitaries, families
of Shuhada and war veterans were also present on the occasion.
