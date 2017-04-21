50 shooters complete 2 categories in Lahore Garrison shooting gala

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): As many as 50 shooters competed in two categories on the opening day of the Lahore Garrison Shooting Gala, which took a graceful start at the newly built Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery (LGSG) here on Friday.

General Officer Commanding 11 Division Major General Syed Mohammed Adnan inaugurated the Shooting Gala at a simple but impressive ceremony attended by Army and civilian officers and families.

The 3-day Gala will culminate on April 23.

Very tough competition was witnessed in the Air Rifle Open Bench Rest 50 Meters category for Men Brig Noor Ul Hassan and between Lt-Col Junaid Waqas Iqbal. However, Lt-Col Junaid scored 191 points to get the first position. Brig Noor got second position with 190 points. Third position went to Amjad Waheed who secured 188 points.

In the Youth category Abdullah Sakhawat with a score of 188 got first

position. He was followed by Huzaifa Gill who scored 186 to gain second position. Ammad Adnan got third position with a score of 175 points.

A total number of nine ladies took part in the Big Bore Pistol/Revolver

Amateur 25 Meter Match (Women). The shooters were to fire 20-rounds in four details. Ms Syeda Allezy Jabran won the first position scoring 162 points. Mrs. Shahid Ahmed got second position scoring 139 points while Mrs Ayesha secured third position with a score of 117 points.