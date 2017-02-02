Zaka slams PCB round table conference, urges solid steps

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Former Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Thursday strongly criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding round table conference terming it a futile exercise.

Talking to APP Zaka said the duo of so-called PCB Chairmen are just playing around their chairs while national cricket requires some practical and revolutionary steps.

He said, “PCB is being run by two chairmen (Shehryar Khan and

Najam Sethi) who have their own personal intersets and are just

enjoying lucrative posts.

It may be mentioned here that the Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan

had called a round table conference of current and former Test

players in Lahore next month to seek their views to improve national

cricket.

He also criticised PCB’s staff for being inexperienced to run the cricketing affairs. “A revamp of the PCB management was a must for

the betterment of cricket,” he said.

Zaka, the former PCB Chairman, sought Patron in Chief’s (Prime Minister) intervention to streamline board’s affairs. He suggested to appoint a new Chairman of the board like Majid Khan to regain cricket’s lost glory.

Talking about expected change of leadership of all formats, Zaka said, it will be unjust to overburden Sarfraz Ahmed to handover him total affairs in the ground.

“The current PCB officials have never made a backup plan and therefore the results are in front of the whole nation,” he said.