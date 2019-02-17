$20 billion MoUs signing to strengthen Saudi-Pak bilateral ties, cooperation: Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Sunday said with the signing of $20 billion memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the first phase, the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries would further grow in the coming months and years.

He referred to the historic, brotherly and deep relationship between the two countries and expressed the optimism that the same would further strengthen.

The Crown Prince was speaking at a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his honour here at the PM House. He has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit.

Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) desired an economically and politically strong Pakistan. He said Pakistan had a great future under its new leadership.

He also highlighted the tourism potentials of Saudi Arabia which hosted vast historic heritage, amazing nature and adequate infrastructure with economic stability and financial resources.

He said it was his maiden tour to the region and it was Pakistan where he had arrived first after becoming the crown prince.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcoming the Saudi Crown Prince, said it was a great day for the Pakistani people.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people lived in the hearts of Pakistanis not only because Makkah and Madina were in Saudi Arabia but owing to the fact that the Kingdom had always been supporting Pakistan in the hour of need. “We value it much.”

The Prime Minister said with the last six months in power, the greatest moment for him was to visit Makkah and Madina where he was allowed to go inside Makkah and Madina and for which he was personally thankful to the Kingdom.

He also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the financial support the Kingdom had extended recently to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said with such cooperation and growing partnership, both the countries were taking their ties to such a level which had never been seen before.

He said with the brilliant prospects and excellent opportunities in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan welcomed Saudi Arabia to participate in the regional development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the problems of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and requested that their immigration should be done in the three big cities of Pakistan.

He also mentioned the problems faced by Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, whom he considered very close to his heart and very special. He said about two million Pakistanis were living in Saudi Arabia and requested the Crown Prince to look into their issues.

Imran Khan also requested the Crown Prince to take measures for the early release of 3,000 Pakistani prisoners jailed in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince, in response, assured the Prime Minister that Saudi Arabia would do whatever it could to address those issues.

The Prime Minister said the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which enjoyed historic relations, and investments in diverse areas, including minerals and tourism sectors, would be mutually beneficial for the two brotherly nations.

He referred to his conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince as he drove him from the Nur Khan Air Base to the PM House and said Prince Mohammed had a passion for tourism.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan with the world’s highest peaks had great tourism potential, particularly in the mountain tourism.

The banquet, besides the Saudi delegation, was also attended by cabinet members, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officials.