19th CPC National Congress to elect new leadership

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which started in Beijing on Wednesday and continues for a week, will elect the CPC’s leadership for the next five years.

The congress will also map out overall reform measures concerning the China’s political system and other areas, a statement by the Chinese Embassy here said.

Agenda of the 9th CPC National Congress includes hearing and reviewing a report submitted by the 18th CPC Central Committee, reviewing a work report of the 18th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, deliberating and adopting an amendment to the Party Constitution and electing the Party’s 19th Central Committee and its 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

One of the most important items on the Congress’ agenda will be the hearing and reviewing of the report submitted by the 18th CPC Central Committee. Opinions of more than 4,700 people, including delegates to the party’s 18th National Congress and newly-elected delegates to its 19th National Congress, have been solicited on the draft report, which will be submitted to the Congress.

A CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection work report will also be submitted for deliberation at the week-long Congress.

Another major event on the agenda for the congress will be an amendment to the Party Constitution to better represent new governance concepts, thoughts and strategies proposed by the CPC Central Committee.

Following the conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress, a new central leadership will be elected at the first plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC.

Some 2,280 delegates chosen from a group of nearly 89 million party members across the nation, are attending the 19th CPC National Congress. Women make up 24.2 per cent of the delegates, while people belonging to ethnic minorities account for 11.5 per cent, representing a moderate increase compared to the 18th Party Congress.