14 activists of banned outfit in Balochistan surrender

RAWALPINDI Feb 18 (APP): As many as 14 activists of various banned outfits in Sibbi and Kohlu have surrendered before the security forces with the pledge to become part of the national mainstream and play their role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The activists who surrendered had been involved in antistate activities at the behest of the so called sepratist movement leaders operating from abroad for the last many years, according to ISPR here on Saturday.

Those surrendered were working for the banned organisations like, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), United Baloch Army (UBA), Baloch Resistance Army (BRA) and Baloch Republican Guards (BRG).

All the surrenderers repented on their becoming stooges at the hands of the elements active for their petty gains and resolved not to be the part of those carrying out antistate activities any further.