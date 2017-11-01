13 Pakistani prisoners held in India to be repatriated to Pakistan on Nov.2

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP):India will repatriate I3 Pakistani prisoners including four civil prisoners and nine fishermen to Pakistan on November 2, 2017 through Attari Wagah border.

They will be handed over to Pakistani Authorities in the presence of officials of Pakistan High Commission. These prisoners were lodged in various Indian jails and transit camps. The freed Pakistani nationals include Ms Mumtaz D/o Muhammad Siddique, Ms Fatima Bibi W/o Saii Ur Rehman and Ms Hina, minor daughter of Fatima Bibi (Ms Fatima was in family way when she was apprehended for drug trafficking).

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi worked closely with the Indian Authorities for the release and repatriation of these prisoners.