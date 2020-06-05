10-month IOJK lockdown; Kashmiris’ every single right being violated: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP):Despite passage of 10 months, the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) is under inhuman lockdown and the Indian forces have been violating every single right of the Kashmiri people.

“During the past 10 months, Indian occupation forces have violated every single right of the Kashmiri people and tried every possible tool of oppression to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation of IOJ&K,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued on completion of 10 months of Indian lockdown in the territory.

She said the past ten months witnessed continuous inhuman lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and unprecedented restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) imposed by Indian occupation forces, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The spokesperson said while the international community was pre-occupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India had been busy trying to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people with extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called “anti-infiltration” operations.

She said the persecution of Kashmiri people and minorities elsewhere in India was a direct result of the BJP Government’s RSS-inspired extremist Hindutva mindset, which stood exposed before the international community for its crimes against humanity.

“India must realize that its brutalization of Kashmiris for the past seven decades has failed to subjugate them and will not succeed in future. The more India oppresses the innocent Kashmiris, the more their resolve to secure their legitimate rights will be fortified,” she remarked.

Pakistan has once again urged the international community including the United Nations to immediate cognizance of the gravity of human rights situation in IOJ&K and hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

The world community must also play its due role in preventing the situation from escalating further and in preserving peace and security in South Asia.

For its part, the spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirmed full support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.