Zubair for increase in bilateral trade between UK, Pakistan

KARACHI, Nov 09 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has

called for enhancement in bilateral trade and investment between

Pakistan and Britain.

He was talking to a delegation of UK-Pakistan Chamber of

Commerce and Industry that called on him at the Governor House on

Thursday.

Zubair spoke of bilateral relations between Pakistan and

Britain spanning over several decades.

He further stated that enhancement in trade ties and

investment between the two countries was inevitable.

Governor asked the members of the delegation to apprise the

British businessmen about the ground realities existing in

Pakistan as this would help enhance their confidence.

He said that there exists scope for investment in the

province in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and

agriculture etc.

Zubair said that in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan would emerge as an important market at

the international level.

The members of the delegation were of the view that British

investors were keen to come up with investment in the metropolis.