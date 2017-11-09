KARACHI, Nov 09 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has
called for enhancement in bilateral trade and investment between
Pakistan and Britain.
He was talking to a delegation of UK-Pakistan Chamber of
Commerce and Industry that called on him at the Governor House on
Thursday.
Zubair spoke of bilateral relations between Pakistan and
Britain spanning over several decades.
He further stated that enhancement in trade ties and
investment between the two countries was inevitable.
Governor asked the members of the delegation to apprise the
British businessmen about the ground realities existing in
Pakistan as this would help enhance their confidence.
He said that there exists scope for investment in the
province in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and
agriculture etc.
Zubair said that in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan would emerge as an important market at
the international level.
The members of the delegation were of the view that British
investors were keen to come up with investment in the metropolis.
Zubair for increase in bilateral trade between UK, Pakistan
KARACHI, Nov 09 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has