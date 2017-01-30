Zubair confirms decision over his appointment as Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Federal Minister of State Muhammad
Zubair, Monday confirmed that competent authority had designated
him as the Governor Sindh.
Talking to private news channels, the governor-designate said
a summary in that regard was prepared and a notification would be
issued shortly.
Muhammad Zubair, who holds portfolio of Minister of State for
Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission, expressed his
willingness to work for the speedy development and welfare
of the province in collaboration with the provincial government of
Pakistan Peoples Party.
About his new assignment, he said it would be a huge
responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good
governance in the province.
Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of
Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a
trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.
He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in
the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi
always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the
country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such
activities.
Secretary General of PML-N Sindh Chapter and Convener of Senate’s Sub-Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Nihal Hashmi also hailed the nomination of Muhammad Zubair as Governor Sindh.
“This is a very good choice”, he remarked.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Wadha told a
TV channel that Muhammad Zubair was an educated person and enjoyed
good repute.
Another PTI central leader Asad Umar, also felicitated Zubair
for nominating as the next governor Sindh.
The post of governor Sindh was lying vacant since the demise
of late Governor, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui who had
passed away on January 11.
