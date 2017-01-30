Zubair confirms decision over his appointment as Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Federal Minister of State Muhammad

Zubair, Monday confirmed that competent authority had designated

him as the Governor Sindh.

Talking to private news channels, the governor-designate said

a summary in that regard was prepared and a notification would be

issued shortly.

Muhammad Zubair, who holds portfolio of Minister of State for

Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission, expressed his

willingness to work for the speedy development and welfare

of the province in collaboration with the provincial government of

Pakistan Peoples Party.

About his new assignment, he said it would be a huge

responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good

governance in the province.

Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of

Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a

trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.

He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in

the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi

always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the

country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such

activities.

Secretary General of PML-N Sindh Chapter and Convener of Senate’s Sub-Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Nihal Hashmi also hailed the nomination of Muhammad Zubair as Governor Sindh.

“This is a very good choice”, he remarked.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Wadha told a

TV channel that Muhammad Zubair was an educated person and enjoyed

good repute.

Another PTI central leader Asad Umar, also felicitated Zubair

for nominating as the next governor Sindh.

The post of governor Sindh was lying vacant since the demise

of late Governor, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui who had

passed away on January 11.