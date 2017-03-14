Zahida Parveen promoted, posted as Press Secretary to President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Miss Zahida Perveen, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as Director General, Cyber Wing, Information and Broadcasting Division, Islamabad has been promoted to BS-21 in the Information Group and posted as Press Secretary/Information Advisor to the President (BS-21), President’s Secretariat (Public), Islamabad with immediate effect.

The notification of the posting was issued by Information and Broadcasting Division here on Tuesday.