Youm-e-Takbeer to be celebrated with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The nation will celebrate
Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate
the historic event when it successfuly conducted a series of
nuclear tests in the Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province
on May 28, 1998, making the country’s defence impregnable.
With demonstration of atomic capabilities, Pakistan became
the first nuclear power of Islamic and 7th world power under the
bold leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who stood
firmly in the face of international pressures and lucrative offers
of aid to abandon the plan to conduct the tests.
Youm-e-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah
Almighty’s name was exalted” is celebrated every year with great
enthusiasm to remind the struggle and great odds Pakistan faced
in achieving the nuclear capabilities despite international
pressures.
As a result of the nuclear explosions, the nation had to
endure economic sanctions imposed by the international community
but it stood by its principled stand on the issue of achieving
national deterrence.
To mark the day, special prayers will be offered for peace,
progress and propserity of the country.
Various ceremonies and seminars will be organized in which
eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities will pay tributes to the team of nuclear scientists
who did raise Pakistan’s strategic status in the comity of nations
and signified the principle of self-reliance.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party which always
celebrates the day in a befitting manner, its workers and leaders
are all set to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer, arranging special gatherings
and cake cutting ceremonies at various palces.
The party has the distinction of making the decision to carry
out nuclear tests at Chaghi during the second tenure of Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif as the country’s prime minister.
Radio Pakistan and television channels will broadcast special
programmes in which defence analysts, journalists, educationists,
and intellectuals will participate and highlight significance of
the day.
