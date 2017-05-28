Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Youm-e-Takbeer was observed accross

the country to commemorate the historic nuclear tests Pakistan

conducted on this day in 1998.

Pakistan became seventh nuclear world power with

demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim

world, tests made Pakistan’s defense invincible, reported PTV

News.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity

of the country, supremacy of the constitution, prosperity of the

nation and eradication of terrorism.

Different organizations had arranged special programmes and

functions to highlight importance of the day.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in his message on

Youm-e-Takbeer, said that the nation was showing unity to make

Pakistan as an Asian Tiger in economic terms as it had shown unity

in 1998 when the country carried out nuclear tests making the

national defense as impregnable.

He added that May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history

of Pakistan when country’s appeared as an atomic power on the

global map.