BEIJING, June 24 (APP)::While opposing contents of a report about religious freedom in China and Xinjiang Education and Training Centres, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Monday that facts had proved that the Chinese initiative had achieved remarkable results and made important contributions to the stability of the overall social situation and sustainable development in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“Xinjiang’s establishment of vocational skills education and training centers in accordance with the law is entirely preventive counter-terrorism and de-extremism measure for counter-terrorism purposes,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while reacting to a report issued by the US State Department in this regard.