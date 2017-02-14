Writers, scholars can play important role in eliminating terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said Pakistani writers and scholars could play an important role in eliminating the scourge of terrorism and in the national progress.

He said this during a meeting with artists, poet and composer of the song “Ahle Qalam Ka Geet” who headed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division, Irfan Siddiqui called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here said.

On the occasion, Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Aamir Hasan and Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio were also present.

The president said as the country was confronted with issues of religious fundamentalism, linguistic biases and terrorism, poetry like ‘Ahle Qalam Ka Geet’ would be beneficial in addressing these issues.

He noted that ‘Ahle Qalam Ka Geet’ jointly composed by PAL and Pakistan Television, represented all fields of arts.

The promotion of art and literature was priority of the present government, he added.

The president invited the artists on a cup of tea to appreciate their work. On this occasion, cash prizes were also given to the artists, poet and composer of the song.