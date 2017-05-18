Well-being of general public top priority in the upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar said that in line with the tradition of the last three

years, the government was according top priority to the well-being

of the general public in the upcoming budget.

Chairing separate meetings with senior officials of Finance

Division and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the upcoming budget,

the minister said that the budget measures would be focused on

employment generation and achieving higher, sustainable and

inclusive economic growth.

The Minister urged for close coordination and thorough

preparations by all departments and ministries involved in budget-

related events including the presentation of the budget in the

Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey.

He said the budget was being prepared after extensive

consultations with all stakeholders including the business

community, traders and chambers of commerce and industries, who all

have provided valuable and constructive suggestions.

He encouraged all concerned officials to continue putting in

their best efforts to finalize all the arrangements in a timely

manner.

During the meeting with Finance Division officials, Secretary

Finance informed the Minister that budget preparations were

progressing smoothly according to the prescribed timelines.

He also apprised him about proposals for consideration in the budget

for FY 2017-18.

In separate meeting with FBR officials, Chairman of the board

also gave a presentation to the Finance Minister on tax measures

envisaged in the next budget, including measures for improvement in

the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax-payers.