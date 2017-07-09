Weekly film screening resumes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): A weekly film screening resumed here

at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

Mandwa Film Club by screening Hungarian film “The Notebook”.

The film was directed by Janos Szasz. It is based on a widely

admired novel, written in French, by the Hungarian-born writer Agota

Kristof.

The film’ is based on the life of twin boys who toughen

themselves in order to survive the Second World War in Hungary.

The film is almost painterly in its depiction of simple, rural

life. A woman leaves her twins at their grandmother’s house during

WWII in order to protect them. Instead, the twins are left to their

own devices as the grandmother does not offer them the protection

they need. In order to survive, the siblings ardently learn their

lessons from the waging war and studiously record these lessons in

a ‘notebook’.

The film shows how war hardens the human heart. Set in Hungary

during the final months of World War II, ‘The Notebook’ centres on

twin boys (played by real-life brothers Andr s and L szl¢ Gy‚m nt)

who become twisted into sociopaths by their experience of brutality.

After being left by their mother (Gy”ngyv‚r Bogn r) with their

grandmother (Piroska Moln r), an abusive alcoholic who lives in a

hotel near a German concentration camp, the children gradually turn

into monsters.

The film is mostly faithful to the details and mood of the

book, but it is also muddled and sensationalistic and superficially

shocking rather than profoundly provocative.

Janos Szasz uses ear-stabbing, slasher-film music and off-

kilter camera angles to heighten the terror and disorientation, but

the most unnerving effect in “The Notebook” may be the twins

themselves, played by actual siblings, Laszlo and Andras Gyemant.