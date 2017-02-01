WB impressed by govt’s efforts for promoting inclusive growth

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): The World Bank Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan Wednesday said the bank’s Chief Executive Officer CEO) Kristalina Georgieva was impressed by the Pakistan government’s efforts

to strengthen prospects of inclusive growth.

During a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

here, he said the CEO was particularly encouraged by the government’s

focus on energy reforms, financial inclusion, human development and social services.

Illangovan thanked the finance minister for extending hospitality to Kristalina Georgieva, during her recent visit to Pakistan, said

a Finance Ministry press statement.

He conveyed the CEO’s appreciation to the minister and highlighted

that the trip had provided her an opportunity to witness first hand, the progress Pakistan had made in different sectors.

He said that she was particularly impressed to see the Tarbela Hydropower Expansion Project, restoration of historic Walled City in

Lahore and Sindh Education Programme.

The Finance Minister expressed his best wishes for the CEO and appreciated the cooperation and support extended by the World Bank to the Government of Pakistan in achieving the objectives of socio economic development.