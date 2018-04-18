Wapda wins National weightlifting championship title

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP):Showing all round lifting ability and extra ordinary power, lifters from Wapda won the Pakistan Railways Chief Executive National weightlifting championship here on Wednesday at Railways stadium.

Chief Executive Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Javed Anwar was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the competition with keen interest.

President ,Pakistan Railways Sports Board, Muhammad Tahir, Vice President, Dr Farhan yar, organizing secretary of the meet, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar also present.

Wapda maintained their all time supremacy in the three-day premier meet by accumulating 102 points to win the trophy. Pakistan Army finished at the runners up place having won 58 points followed by hosts Pakistan Railways with 52 points.

Teams from Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission and the four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan participated in the premier activity.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest, Muhammad Javed Anwar highlighted the efforts of Pakistan railways for the cause of national sports and termed ‘railways’ as an institution which is serving country’s sports since long with undying spirit and commitment.

He said healthy and keen competition was witnessed during the national weightlifting championship which will also help in the further uplift of the game.

Chief Executive, Pak Railways said Railways will continue to patronage weightlifting and next year a national championship for women will be organized to supplement the ongoing efforts of Pakistan weightlifting Federation for the development of the game.

Later, he distributed medals and prizes among the winning team.