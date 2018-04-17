I want respect for constitution, law, vote of people: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said he wanted that constitution, law and vote of people should be respected in Pakistan.

Speaking to mediamen outside the Accountability Court here, he said everybody enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and protest was right of everybody and nobody should be stopped from expressing his views.

People cannot be deprived of their due constitutional rights, adding the world is changing and Pakistan also has to change and avoid old mistakes. He said Pakistan Muslim League(N) will win despite all the hurdles created in its way.

Nawaz Sharif said, “We should move forward while showing tolerance. We are showing tolerance in the interest of the country.”

He said everybody should try to save the country from chaos, adding the country could see chaos if voice of the people was not heard.

Maryam Nawaz said the vote bank of Pakistan Muslim League(N) was intact. The vote bank of PMLN was not going to the people who were leaving the party, she added.