Visit of the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Consulate General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Khan

Hasham Bin Siddique Thursday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and hoped to take these relation to new heights through enhancement in trade and economic relations.

According to a message received here, during a briefing in the Consulate

General of Pakistan in Jeddah, the ambassador said, “We need to work in a close unison with our Saudi counterparts to achieve this objective.”

The Consul General briefed the Ambassador about the working of the

Consulate and services provided to the Pakistani community.

He was also given detailed briefing on the working of different sections

of the Consulate.

While addressing the officers, the Ambassador said the Pakistani

community had played a major role in strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia through their hard work.

Service to the community was the major responsibility, he said adding

that the consulate should take this as a prime task.

While discussing the trade sector, the Ambassador observed that Pakistan

and Saudi Arabia had close ties in bilateral trade relations and these ties should be enhanced to the advantage of both the countries.