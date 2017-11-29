Visit of Palestinian Assistant Minister of State to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Dr. Mazen M. A. Shamiya, Assistant Minister of State of Palestine for Asia, Africa and Australia arrived here Wednesday on two days visit, Foreign office announced.

His visit was a follow up of the visit of President of Palestine to Pakistan early this year.

` During his visit, Dr. Mazen Shamiya called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and also held a meeting with the Special Secretary (ME, ECO & CARs), Aitzaz Ahmed, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary assured Dr. Shamiya of Pakistan’s continued support for Palestinian cause. Dr. Shamiya thanked the government of Pakistan for consistently supporting the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian Assistant Minister of State and his accompanying delegation discussed with the Special Secretary bilateral, political, economic and cultural relations. The two sides agreed to expedite finalization of various agreements in order to increase cooperation in diverse fields. Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues. Dr. Shamiya was briefed on Pakistan’s relations with India, including the situation of Human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Shamiya delivered a talk on “Formation of National Unity Government and Future of Peace in Palestine” at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad. He also visited the Foreign Service Academy where he called on Mr. Iftikhar Aziz, Director General of the Academy.