Violence, persecution uprooted record 65.6 m people in 2016: UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 19 (APP): Nearly 66 million people were

forcibly displaced from their homes last year, the United Nation

refugee agency reported on Monday, while stressing the “very high”

pace at which conflict and persecution is forcing people to flee

their homes.

The figure equates to “one person displaced every three seconds

– less than the time it takes to read this sentence.”

The report Global Trends, released by the Office of the UN High

Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), marks a jump of 300,000 since the

end of 2015.

“By any measure this is an unacceptable number,” UN High

Commissioner Filippo Grandi said, urging “solidarity and a common

purpose in preventing and resolving crisis.”

He also called for properly protecting and caring for the

world’s refugees, internally displaced and asylum-seekers, who

currently number 22.5 million, 40.3 million, and 2.8 million,

respectively.

According to the report, Syria remains “the world’s biggest

producer of refugees” with 12 million people living in neighbouring countries and away from the region. There are 7.7 million displaced Colombians, 4.7 million Afghans and 4.2 million Iraqis.

However, in 2016, South Sudan became “the biggest new factor”

when peace efforts broke down in July resulting in some 737,400

people fleeing by the end of the year.

About half of the refugee population last year were children

younger than 18 years of age, according the report. This is in

contrast to the fact that children make up only about 31 per cent

of the total world population.

Among its findings, the report noted that some 75,000 asylum

claims were received from children travelling alone or separated

from their parents.

Developing countries are hosting the majority of the world’s

refugees, UNHCR pointed out.

About 84 per cent of the people were in low- or middle-income

countries as of end 2016. Of that figure, one in every three people,

roughly 4.9 million people, were hosted by the least developed

countries.

“This huge imbalance reflects several things including the

continuing lack of consensus internationally when it comes to

refugee hosting and the proximity of many poor countries to regions

of conflict,” the UN agency said.

In addition, the figure “illustrates the need for countries and

communities supporting refugees and other displaced people to be

robustly resourced and supported,” the UNHCR said, warning that

the absence could create instability in the host countries.

The report was released on the eve of World Refugee Day,

marked annually on June 20.