Victory of minorities’ candidates on general seats in recent elections positive message: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Describing the victory of candidates belonging to minority communities on general seats in the recent elections as “a positive message” President Mamnoon Hussain Friday urged for ending negative propaganda about the opportunities of progress and prosperity for minorities in Pakistan.

The President expressed these views while addressing a function organized to celebrate the minorities’ day here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh also addressed the function which was attended among others caretaker federal ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, Ulema, Bishops, Bandits and people from different faiths.

The President said the recent elections was a best example of inter-faith harmony in the country as it was for the time that besides the majority, the representatives of minority communities also contested on general seats and secured victory.He said this development would have a positive impact on national life and would prove to be an important mile-stone towards national unity.

The President expressed his desire that this positive development should also impact other areas of life including the political arena so that the situation arising out of current groupings, tension and disharmony die down and different segments of society work in unison for the country’s progress and prosperity.

He said disharmony in the society could hinder the process of national development as well as the realization of the dreams of prosperity.

The President said the minorities’ day was an opportunity for the Pakistani society to renew its pledge to continue to work towards the protection of the rights of minorities as well as the promotion of inter-faith harmony in line with the vision of the founder of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.