Vast connectivity among Eurasian, SCO countries to change fate of region: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Advisor to the prime minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday said Pakistan would be

soon at the center stage of massive trade activities as it

gained the full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation

Organization (SCO).

Talking to APP soon after his arrival from Astana,

Kazakhstan, the advisor termed the development at 17th SCO

summit as a `win win situation’ for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had been participating in the SCO as an

observer member since 2005 but the status of full membership

came at the significant time because of the political scenario

around the world.

Sartaj expressed the hope that Pakistan enjoyed multi-

dimensional ties with SCO countries and after becoming its

full member, the opportunities in the realm of multilateral

cooperation, land and connectivity and trade activities would

get a spur.

The SCO member states represent about 45 per cent of the

world population which accounted for 25 per cent of the

world’s GDP which itself speaks about the immense potential

the region had in store and enhancement in its membership

would be definitely beneficial for all, he noted.

The advisor said on the sidelines of SCO summit, the

meeting between Prime minister and Russian President Vladimir

Putin was very constructive as both sides agreed to enhance

the bilateral trade. Pakistan and Russia had also developed

deep defence cooperation in recent times, he said and

expressed that it would be strengthened in the coming years.

He also termed prime minister’s meeting with Afghan

president Ashraf Ghani as positive.

With Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, efforts were

being made to address issues of visa and custom regulations,

he added.

Sartaj said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and

Karakorum Highway would serve the main linkage between the

land locked central Asian countries and the rest of the world.

The Gwadar port would serve as the shortest route of trade for

these countries as compared to the Black sea, he added.