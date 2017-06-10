Vast connectivity among Eurasian, SCO countries to change fate of region: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Advisor to the prime minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday said Pakistan would be
soon at the center stage of massive trade activities as it
gained the full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization (SCO).
Talking to APP soon after his arrival from Astana,
Kazakhstan, the advisor termed the development at 17th SCO
summit as a `win win situation’ for Pakistan.
He said Pakistan had been participating in the SCO as an
observer member since 2005 but the status of full membership
came at the significant time because of the political scenario
around the world.
Sartaj expressed the hope that Pakistan enjoyed multi-
dimensional ties with SCO countries and after becoming its
full member, the opportunities in the realm of multilateral
cooperation, land and connectivity and trade activities would
get a spur.
The SCO member states represent about 45 per cent of the
world population which accounted for 25 per cent of the
world’s GDP which itself speaks about the immense potential
the region had in store and enhancement in its membership
would be definitely beneficial for all, he noted.
The advisor said on the sidelines of SCO summit, the
meeting between Prime minister and Russian President Vladimir
Putin was very constructive as both sides agreed to enhance
the bilateral trade. Pakistan and Russia had also developed
deep defence cooperation in recent times, he said and
expressed that it would be strengthened in the coming years.
He also termed prime minister’s meeting with Afghan
president Ashraf Ghani as positive.
With Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, efforts were
being made to address issues of visa and custom regulations,
he added.
Sartaj said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and
Karakorum Highway would serve the main linkage between the
land locked central Asian countries and the rest of the world.
The Gwadar port would serve as the shortest route of trade for
these countries as compared to the Black sea, he added.
Vast connectivity among Eurasian, SCO countries to change fate of region: Sartaj
