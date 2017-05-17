Uzbek President Sahvkat Mirziyoyev congratulates PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): President of Republic of Uzbekistan, Sahvkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Presoident of Uzbekistan said, “We are celebrating this significant date at the moment when our bilateral relations are developing and up to a new qualitative level, century-old ties of friendship and brotherhood between our people are further strengthening.

We acknowledge Pakistan as a big political, economic and military power state in the world, and an important partner in ensuring security and stability in the region. We highly appreciate our relations based on mutual respect and trust,” he remarked.

Over the past quarter of a century a number of high-level visits have been organized, diplomatic and legal foundation of our relations have been established, agreements have been signed, which are further expanding of our cooperation and they are implementing successfully.

At the same time, “We acknowledge that within the framework of international and regional organizations Pakistan and Uzbekistan are strengthening mutual understanding through mutual support each other.”

Obviously, in the forthcoming summit of SCO on June of this year, getting the full membership of Pakistan of this organization will increase our bilateral cooperation.

“We are interested in a rapidly development of our partnership in trade, investment and cultural areas. In this regard, we emphasize the rational usage of the potential of the existing mechanisms between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and a need to activate cooperation between business circles.

I am sure that our joint efforts of the equal and mutually beneficial relations will further grow for the prosperity of our brotherly people.

Taking this good opportunity, I would like to wish you a strong health and a success in your responsible state activities, as well as peace, blessings and prosperity to the friendly people of Pakistan,” he concluded.