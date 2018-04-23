USC proposes Rs 1.733 billion for Ramzan Relief Package

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has proposed Rs 1.733 billion subsidy for Ramzan Relief Package

in order to provide daily-use goods on controlled rates to facilitate people during holy month.

The Corporation intends to provide 19 essential commodities on subsidized rates to facilitate

the middle income and lower income people through its countrywide network, said an official.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said that the USC had proposed Rs 4 per kg subsidy on flour

(atta), Rs 5 per kg on sugar and Rs 15 per kg on Ghee respectively, whereas it had proposed

Rs 10-15 per kg subsidy on different pulses including moong, mash and gram.

Besides, Rs 30 per kg subsidy was proposed on dates and Rs 25 per kg on baisen and

Rs 15 per kg on rice, where as Rs 50 per kg tea, he added.

He said that 50,000 metric tons of flour, 40,000 metric tons sugar and 30,000 metric tons

of Ghee would be provided on controlled rates to consumers through its outlets across the

country.

Additionally, USC will also reduce the prices of essential food and non-food items under

different brands from 5 percent to 10 percent by obtaining special discount from the vendors

and suppliers, he said.