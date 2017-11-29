US Senator for close Pak-US cooperation to ensure regional stability

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (APP):US Senator Cory Booker has agreed on the need for closer cooperation between Pakistan and the United States for peace and stability in the region, including Afghanistan.

He was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry who met him at the Capitol Hill as part of his outreach efforts to the US Congress to apprise lawmakers of Pakistan’s perspective on the region and the new US Strategy on South Asia.

Senator Booker, a Democrat Senator from the state of New Jersey, is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that both Pakistan and the United States want peace and stability in South Asia, including Afghanistan. He said that it was, therefore, important for Pakistan and the United States to work together for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Chaudhry informed the Senator that Pakistan’s successes in the fight against terrorism had resulted in an improved internal security environment. The improving security situation has helped boost the economy and attract the much-needed foreign investment.

He said that greater cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistani corporate sectors would generate jobs and prosperity for both countries.

Senator Booker thanked the Ambassador for his briefing and described himself as a friend of Pakistan. He agreed that on the need for closer cooperation between Pakistan and the U.S. in not only the bilateral domain but also for peace and stability in the region.