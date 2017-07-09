US Secretary of State decides to personally intervene to end Middle East crisis: Report

WASHINGTON, July 9 (APP): US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

has decided to personally intervene in the Middle East diplomatic

crisis that threatens US counterterrorism efforts in the region,

a Washington Post report said.

Tillerson is heading for Kuwait which is trying to mediate

between Qatar and other members of the GCC to end the crisis

which US fears could drag on for months. President Trump last

week spoke with GCC leaders to defuse the tension and end

blockade of Qatar, where US has its largest military base in

the region.

The US top diplomat, according to a senior US official,

will meet leaders of the Gulf countries involved in the

crisis.

While there hasn’t been any serious threat to operations

at the US base in Qatar, a major US naval base in Bahrain,

or cooperation by other regional states necessary to its

central role in the conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan,

US feels that the dispute can divert the attention.

Secretary Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have

called on all parties to resolve their differences.