US Naval Forces participate in exercise AMAN 17

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP): U.S. Naval and Coast Guard forces joined

military counterparts from Pakistan and more than 35 other countries

in the AMAN 17 exercises in Karachi, from February 10 to 14.

A US Consulate statement here on Tuesday said that AMAN 17 is a

Pakistani-led, multilateral exercise held biennially in Karachi and in

the North Arabian Sea.

It said that the USS Comstock, an amphibious dock landing ship,

was part of the International Fleet Review during the exercise.

The Pakistan-hosted biennial exercise enhanced maritime

cooperation with multilateral partners. Skills gained during the

exercise will enhance U.S. Navy and Pakistan Navy capabilities to

combat global threats such as piracy and narcotics trafficking in the

Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Gulf of Oman.

“AMAN 17 was an opportunity for the U.S. and Pakistan to continue

our ongoing maritime cooperation and to work with other partners to

strengthen global security,” said U.S. Ambassador David Hale.

“The U.S. has provided military support to Pakistan for many

years including training and exchanges.”

U.S. security assistance to Pakistan focuses on strengthening

counterterrorism and counterinsurgency capabilities of the Pakistan

military. Security assistance has improved Pakistan’s ability to

participate in maritime security operations to counter piracy and

narcotics.

Assistance has also concretely aided Pakistan in its fight

against militants, including those that directly threaten the United

States.

In one example of security assistance, the U.S. is providing the

Pakistan Maritime Security Forces with two Island-class patrol boats

to assist in securing the maritime domain.

This equipment grant and associated training reflects the strong

bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Pakistan navies.

Furthermore, in August 2010, the U.S. transferred PNS Alamgir,

formerly USS McInerney, to the Pakistan Navy, the US Consulate

statement added.

PNS Alamgir has supported coalition operations in the US Central

Command area of responsibility, including participation in the Indian

Ocean counter piracy task force, CTF-151.