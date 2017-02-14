US Naval Forces participate in exercise AMAN 17

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP): U.S. Naval and Coast Guard forces joined
military counterparts from Pakistan and more than 35 other countries
in the AMAN 17 exercises in Karachi, from February 10 to 14.
A US Consulate statement here on Tuesday said that AMAN 17 is a
Pakistani-led, multilateral exercise held biennially in Karachi and in
the North Arabian Sea.
It said that the USS Comstock, an amphibious dock landing ship,
was part of the International Fleet Review during the exercise.
The Pakistan-hosted biennial exercise enhanced maritime
cooperation with multilateral partners. Skills gained during the
exercise will enhance U.S. Navy and Pakistan Navy capabilities to
combat global threats such as piracy and narcotics trafficking in the
Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Gulf of Oman.
“AMAN 17 was an opportunity for the U.S. and Pakistan to continue
our ongoing maritime cooperation and to work with other partners to
strengthen global security,” said U.S. Ambassador David Hale.
“The U.S. has provided military support to Pakistan for many
years including training and exchanges.”
U.S. security assistance to Pakistan focuses on strengthening
counterterrorism and counterinsurgency capabilities of the Pakistan
military. Security assistance has improved Pakistan’s ability to
participate in maritime security operations to counter piracy and
narcotics.
Assistance has also concretely aided Pakistan in its fight
against militants, including those that directly threaten the United
States.
In one example of security assistance, the U.S. is providing the
Pakistan Maritime Security Forces with two Island-class patrol boats
to assist in securing the maritime domain.
This equipment grant and associated training reflects the strong
bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Pakistan navies.
Furthermore, in August 2010, the U.S. transferred PNS Alamgir,
formerly USS McInerney, to the Pakistan Navy, the US Consulate
statement added.
PNS Alamgir has supported coalition operations in the US Central
Command area of responsibility, including participation in the Indian
Ocean counter piracy task force, CTF-151.
