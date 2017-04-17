US National Security Adviser meets Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Conveying Pakistan’s concerns over the

deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with the international community to support efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

According to a foreign office statement, issued here, he said during an

official talks with the US National Security Advisor, Lt. General H.R. McMaster, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Sartaj Aziz was assisted by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lt. General McMaster was assisted in the meeting by David Hale, US

Ambassador, Laurel Miller, Acting U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Senior Director for South Asia Lisa Curtis and Director Pakistan Jay Wise in the National Security Council.

Sartaj Aziz also highlighted the importance of effective border

management between Pakistan and Afghanistan as part of the actions required to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

Sartaj welcoming the US delegation, noted that Pakistan and the US have been close friends over decades and that a continued strong partnership between the two countries remained critical to promoting and sustaining peace and stability in the wider region.

He gave a detailed briefing on the policies being pursued by the

Government that have resulted in improved security environment and economic turnaround in Pakistan.

On terrorism, the Adviser noted that impressive gains have been made in eliminating terrorists and that Pakistan remained determined to continue this fight as part of the National Action Plan until the scourge of terrorism is completely eliminated from its soil.

He said that the Government was determined to maintain the existing momentum on both the security and economic fronts to lead the people of Pakistan towards a prosperous and secure future.

The Pakistan side also shared its perspective on the plight of Kashmiris

in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the status of relations with India. In reiterating Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a peaceful neighborhood and commitment to dialogue and engagement, the Adviser apprised the visiting delegation of the steps taken by Pakistan to reach out to both India and Afghanistan.

General McMaster thanked the Adviser and acknowledged Pakistan’s

sacrifices in combating extremism and terrorism. He renewed the commitment of the new Administration to work closely with Pakistan in strengthening mutually beneficial relations and towards the shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.