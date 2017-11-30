US Embassy to lead Pakistani delegation on power generation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Economic Counselor of US Embassy William Laitinen will be leading a delegation of Pakistani government and business officials to participate in the Power-Gen International trade show in Las Vegas to promote US Pakistan bilateral commercial ties and increase trade and investment in the energy sector.

According to a message received here, the delegation will also visit the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Denver, Colorado during first week of December.

The world’s largest power generation event, Power-Gen International is the industry leader in providing comprehensive coverage of energy-sector trends, technologies and issues. More than 1,400 companies will exhibit their products and solutions to over 20,000 attendees.

The Pakistani government officials will have the opportunity to take a technical tour of iconic Hoover Dam as part of the trade show. Following the Power-Gen trade show, the delegation will visit the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Denver to gain insight into U.S renewable energy technologies and best practices.

“The Pakistani market is poised for progress, guided by a motivated government working to strengthen and expand economic and foreign investment development,” said Stephen Knode, Commercial Counselor at the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. “Pakistan’s business climate is improving slowly but surely, buoyed by a well-educated population looking for business prospects. The delegation will have the opportunity to learn about the latest products and technologies in the power sector, and will have a significant impact on Pakistan’s power generation.”

Each year the U.S Commercial Service (USCS) of the U.S Embassy in Pakistan recruits and leads more than 200 members of the Pakistan private sector to trade shows in the U.S. as part of the U.S Department of Commerce’s International Buyer’s Program (IBP).