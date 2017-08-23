US Ambassador calls on COAS, briefs about new US Policy

RAWALPINDI, Aug 23 (APP): US Ambassador to Pakistan, David

Hale called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

at GHQ on Wednesday and briefed him about the new US Policy.

The ambassador said that US valued Pakistan’s role in the

war against terror and was seeking cooperation from it to resolve

the Afghan issue, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

statement issued here said.

The COAS said that peace in Afghanistan was as important for

Pakistan as for any other country. “We have done a lot towards that

end and shall keep on doing our best, not to appease anyone but in

line with our national interest and national policy, he added.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan was not looking for any

material or financial assistance from the USA, but trust,

understanding and acknowledgement of its contributions.

Collaboration and synergy of effort between all stakeholders is the

key to success to bring this long drawn war in Afghanistan to

its logical conclusion, he added.