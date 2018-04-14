UN voices outrage over rape and murder of young girl in Indian-held Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 14 (APP):The United Nations has voiced its outrage over the brutal rape and murder in Indian occupied Kashmir, of Asifa Bano, an 8-year-old Muslim girl, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said the United Nations was aware of this “horrific case” of the abuse and the murder of a young girl.

“We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric added.

Eight Hindu men, including two police officers, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to media reports.

Asifa Bano was kidnapped and allegedly taken to a temple in Kathua, drugged, gangraped over two days, strangled and her body was dumped in a forest.

The attack took place in January, but the details were only released by police this week.

The issue was communalised with some in the Hindu community holding meetings in support of those arrested and lawyers trying to block the court to prevent the case being filed.