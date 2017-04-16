UN slams attack on evacuees in Syria; calls for ensuring their safety

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 (APP): Condemning Saturday’s attack in

Rashidin area on Aleppo’s outskirts on some 5,000 evacuees traveling

from the besieged towns of Foah and Kefraya to Syrian government-controlled areas, the United Nations has underlined the need to bring those

responsible for the violent act to justice.

According to reports, at least 43 persons, including children, have

been killed and many more injured.

“We call on the parties to ensure the safety and security of those

waiting to be evacuated,” Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in a statement.

Dujarric added that the evacuations were being conducted in accordance

with the agreement reached pursuant to the “Four Towns” Agreement,

covering Foah, Kefraya, Madaya and Zabadani.

These four locations were referred to specifically in the Agreement to

facilitate humanitarian access to the people in need.

In the statement, Dujarric also expressed condolences to the families

of the victims of the incident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.